Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SDXAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

