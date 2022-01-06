Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.30

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 210787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

