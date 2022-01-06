Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 8,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 111,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

