Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 8,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 111,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
