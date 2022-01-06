Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

SMAR stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $7,561,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,112,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

