SmartKey Trading 24.7% Higher This Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About SmartKey

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

