Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Declares GBX 6.88 Dividend

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SMS traded down GBX 10.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 837 ($11.28). 250,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 823.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 869.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 645 ($8.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.99). The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 558.00.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

SMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.62) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.62) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.97) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.57) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smart Metering Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,047.60 ($14.12).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.