Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Declares GBX 6.88 Dividend

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SMS traded down GBX 10.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 837 ($11.28). 250,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 823.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 869.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 645 ($8.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.99). The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 558.00.

SMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.62) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.62) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.97) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.57) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smart Metering Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,047.60 ($14.12).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

