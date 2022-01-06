SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

SGH stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

