Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 15,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 5,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.