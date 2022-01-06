Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

