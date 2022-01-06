Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 122,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.