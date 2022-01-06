SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 228 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,545. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $74.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

