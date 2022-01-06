Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report sales of $258.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.06 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 14,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

