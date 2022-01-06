Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Stock Price Up 5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 44,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 32,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$48.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. It develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; and anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals.

