Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.02. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,217 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

