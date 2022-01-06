Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.89, but opened at $40.24. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,291 shares changing hands.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.
In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
