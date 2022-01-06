Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.89, but opened at $40.24. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,291 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

