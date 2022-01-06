Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $35,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 67,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

NYSE SI opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.57. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $5,497,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.