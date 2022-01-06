Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.64

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.64 and traded as high as C$22.60. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$22.30, with a volume of 34,910 shares changing hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.92 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

