Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €65.70 ($74.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.46. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion and a PE ratio of 42.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

