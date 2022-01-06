SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $308,583.11 and approximately $7,230.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,653.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.47 or 0.08108154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00313431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00918723 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00073159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.04 or 0.00467408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00261435 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,626,031 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

