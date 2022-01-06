Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 37.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DGRW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.48. 22,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,138. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.
