Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 37.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DGRW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.48. 22,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,138. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.