Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Decreases By 71.9%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.27 on Thursday. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

