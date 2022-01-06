Short Interest in Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Decreases By 66.7%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Want Want China stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. Want Want China has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Get Want Want China alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.53%.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.