Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Expands By 28.1%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 414,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,335. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $39.06 on Thursday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

