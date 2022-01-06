Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Grows By 571.4%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TRUMY opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.25. Terumo has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

