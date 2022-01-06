Short Interest in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Rises By 31.9%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 595,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.
In related news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $195,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,002,678 shares of company stock worth $281,558,262.
Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $44.13.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
