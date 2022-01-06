Short Interest in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Rises By 31.9%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 595,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $195,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,002,678 shares of company stock worth $281,558,262.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

