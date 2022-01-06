Short Interest in Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Expands By 333.3%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of SBLUY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.