Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Expands By 820.0%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sompo stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.
Sompo Company Profile
