Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Expands By 820.0%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sompo stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

