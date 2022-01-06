Short Interest in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Increases By 43.1%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 719,700 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,501,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,254. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

