Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Expands By 36.6%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 338,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,275. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.