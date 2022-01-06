Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Expands By 700.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. 4,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.