Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Declines By 50.0%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTBS stock remained flat at $$18.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Potomac Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

