Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 43.0%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
HNW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,242. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
