Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 43.0%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

HNW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,242. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

