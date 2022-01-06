Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Expands By 44.8%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 320.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRXXF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXXF remained flat at $$19.87 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

