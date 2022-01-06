Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Grows By 192.7%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,100 shares, an increase of 192.7% from the November 30th total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PTHRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,022. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Separately, boosted their price target on Pantheon Resources from 170.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

