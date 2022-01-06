Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Grows By 67.1%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OPNT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 1,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,762. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

