Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Grows By 67.1%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OPNT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 1,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,762. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.33 and a beta of 0.50.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.
