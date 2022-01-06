Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Expands By 32.5%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $5,565,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 257,019 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 384,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 76,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,173,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,083 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

