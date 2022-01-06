Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Rises By 76.6%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,525. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,720.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

