Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Drops By 46.3%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MVO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 178,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,505. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.58%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVO. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.