Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Drops By 46.3%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:MVO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 178,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,505. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.58%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
MV Oil Trust Company Profile
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
