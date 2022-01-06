Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Rises By 337.5%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 45.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,390. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

