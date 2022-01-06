Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Decreases By 97.1%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE LGI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 47,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,403. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.