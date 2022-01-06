Short Interest in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Increases By 96.2%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 79,555 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,248,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KWAC stock remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. Kingswood Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

