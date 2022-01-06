Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Expands By 84.0%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 565,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelso Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 850,339 shares during the period.

KIQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 130,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,545. Kelso Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

