Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Increases By 59.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of JOUT traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,361. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $91.83 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

