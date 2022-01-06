Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Increases By 232.1%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 232.1% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,885.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

IEUS traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,600. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

