Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 54.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.