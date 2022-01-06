Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Rises By 4,225.0%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 4,225.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IAALF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

