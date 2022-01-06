Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Drops By 44.2%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 170,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,696. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

