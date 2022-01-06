Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Rises By 330.9%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 330.9% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.0 days.

Shares of HLKHF opened at $68.55 on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

