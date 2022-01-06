Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Increases By 37.6%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 84,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,169. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $131.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

