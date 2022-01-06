Short Interest in Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Drops By 59.8%

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCU traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 2,171,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,404. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Green Cures & Botanical Distribution alerts:

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.