Short Interest in Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Drops By 59.8%

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCU traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 2,171,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,404. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile
